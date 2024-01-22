Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 442,430 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,430 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $46,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

MCHP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

