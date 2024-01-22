WhiteCoin One Day Volume Hits $124,304.48 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $124,304.48 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00168787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015141 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

