Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,933 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.47% of Corning worth $121,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

