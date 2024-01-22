Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ecolab worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

