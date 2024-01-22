Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,057 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.31% of American Financial Group worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,455 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,170. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

