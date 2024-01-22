Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.64% of Cincinnati Financial worth $102,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $111.77. 162,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,266. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

