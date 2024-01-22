Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.87. 539,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,164. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.76 and its 200 day moving average is $444.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

