State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

State Street Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STT traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $74.75. 1,539,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

