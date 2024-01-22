Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 407 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

EOG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.