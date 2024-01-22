Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. 332,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,113. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NWBI
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Bancshares
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.