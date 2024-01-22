Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. 332,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,113. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

