Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 858,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

