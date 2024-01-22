Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,408,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,284. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

