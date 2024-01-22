Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 962,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 292,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 852,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,640. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.