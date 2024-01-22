Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ROE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.27. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,497. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.