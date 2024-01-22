Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 254,054 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Carlyle Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,054 shares during the period. Getty Images accounts for approximately 2.7% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of Getty Images worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,299 shares of company stock worth $1,041,086. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Up 1.7 %

GETY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,764. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

(Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.