Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,770,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,705 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $400,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

