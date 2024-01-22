BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys 7,893 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 8.2% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,752. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

