Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Position Lifted by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 426,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,873. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

