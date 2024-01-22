Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $266,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,785,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 42.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,238,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,779,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,826,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.