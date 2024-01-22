Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 796 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 166,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

