Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 6,450 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

