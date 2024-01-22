Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,314. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

