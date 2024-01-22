Carlyle Group Inc. Has $84,000 Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Carlyle Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,667 shares during the quarter. Molecular Templates comprises 0.0% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 204.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

MTEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.