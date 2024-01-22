Latitude Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.59. 2,847,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,249. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

