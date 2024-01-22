SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,307. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.