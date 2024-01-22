Latitude Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.