Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 216.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,996. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $736.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

