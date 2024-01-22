Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $260,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

