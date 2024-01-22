Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,193. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

