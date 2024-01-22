Montag & Caldwell LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PANW traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.00. 2,094,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,260. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

