Markel Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 762,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,391. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

