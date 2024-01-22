Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Cut by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $313.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.96 and a 52-week high of $317.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

