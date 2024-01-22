Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 2.9% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,127,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 0.3 %

BAX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.