CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 704,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

