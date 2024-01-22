CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $180.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 16.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $180,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.65. 1,154,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

