Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires C$84,720.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,720.00.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.83 on Monday, reaching C$56.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,337. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.79.

Get Our Latest Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.