Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,810 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 129.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,038. The company has a market cap of $296.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

