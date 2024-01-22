Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,973. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $445.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.74 and a 200 day moving average of $412.26. The company has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

