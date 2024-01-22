NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYV traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.