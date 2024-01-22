Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Raised by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.55. 261,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,712. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.62 and a 200 day moving average of $236.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

