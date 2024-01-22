Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $438.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.55. The company has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

