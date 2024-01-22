Markel Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $576.88. The stock had a trading volume of 221,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.13 and its 200-day moving average is $475.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

