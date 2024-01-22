NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,079 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,120. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.



PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

