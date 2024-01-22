Markel Group Inc. Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Markel Group Inc. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $64,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 592.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded up $111.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7,319.31. 9,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6,696.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,291.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,953.17 and a 1-year high of $7,345.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

