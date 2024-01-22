Markel Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 560.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

