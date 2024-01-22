NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.05. 1,826,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

