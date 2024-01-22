NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,637,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,149,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,046. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.