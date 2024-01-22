NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,098 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,284. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

