Markel Group Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 0.9 %

KMX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.76. 582,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,346. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

