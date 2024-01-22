NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.47. 790,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

